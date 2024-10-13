La Union enhances farmers’ productivity with agri machinery

The provincial government of La Union has awarded over P15 million worth of agricultural machinery to 82 farmers’ cooperatives, associations, learning sites and farm schools across the province.

Governor Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David led the turnover ceremony for the equipment at the La Union Honeybee Center in Bacnotan on 3 October.

“We are here to give you the farm machinery, tools, and equipment that you deserve. This will help improve your operations and ease your work,” the governor told beneficiaries at the event.

Ortega-David handed 102 units of shredders, rice mills and hand tractors.

The initiative aims to enhance efficiency, productivity and food security in the province.

The Farm Mechanization and Supply Support Program of the province funded by Republic Act 7171 is a vital component of La Union’s vision to become the Heart of Agri-Tourism in Northern Luzon by 2025.