JUNGLE OUT THERE: A lowdown on how to avoid becoming a road rage meme

On the road, you’re driving within the speed limit, staying on your own lane — switching only after flicking signal lights long enough — and keeping a safe distance from the car ahead of you.

Nope, you don’t long-press the horn. High-beam is enough. And won’t agitate fellow motorists. Oh, and that smartphone can wait.

What could possibly go wrong?

These days, on the streets of Metro Manila? A lot.

Even if you follow the rules. Or especially when you follow the rules, there are other motorists breaking each and every one of them. Willfully.

Those jeepney drivers backing up Lambingan Bridge in Manila-Makati boundary just so they won’t be called out for counter-flow. Or cutting you to pick up that passenger by the curb, and just when you are trying to get out of his lane to pass him, he’ll speed up so he would still be ahead.

Motorcycles darting past when you have been signaling right for half a block. The car that zoomed past as you queue to the Quezon Avenue Skyway exit only to try to squeeze his way down the chokepoint.

Don’t get me started on buses and trucks which literally threw their weight around eating into your lane. Won’t speed up, but won’t allow you to pass either.

Those are enough to lose your cool and ruin your day, right? But definitely not enough to go into road rage.

So, Tribune Blast culled some safety tips to deal with this everyday scenario in a hope to make things a little easier for the Pinoy motorists.

First, what is road rage?

Road rage refers to aggressive or violent behavior exhibited by one driver towards another. This can include swearing, rude gestures and even threats, and it often escalates from simple frustration to dangerous confrontations.

It’s one thing to hurt that errant driver next to you in your mind. And another to actually do it. The first one can be tempting, but the other is crossing it too far.

Unfortunately, it’s been prevalent in your streets these days. Not only in Metro Manila but across the country as well. It’s on the news. It’s on social media.

People fall for it even with knowledge their fury would be recorded and posted online. If not livestreamed there and then.

And with more and more vehicles in the streets, bad weather, and the holiday traffic coming soon, incidents like these could only increase.

Road rage can affect anyone, not just impatient drivers. Common triggers include heavy traffic, running late, or personal stress. A desire for control and territoriality can also contribute to aggressive driving behavior.

How to manage emotions on the road and avoid being subject of the next viral video?

Plan ahead: Allow extra time for your journey to avoid rushing. That way you don’t stress out over being late which creates that combative mindset to start with.

Leave personal issues behind: Clear your mind of personal stress before driving. Hence the old advice to never drive when you’re angry.

Limit caffeine: Avoid coffee or energy drinks that can increase agitation. Now that is something that long-distance drivers (provincial bus and trucks) can relate. For them energy drink is a tool to avoid falling asleep on the wheel.

Accept mistakes: Understand that all drivers make errors; try not to take it personally. And if you happen to be the one who committed the error, be humble enough to acknowledge it with a wave or peace sign.

Pull over if needed: If you feel overwhelmed, safely pull over to regroup. A few moments to collect yourself will go a long way.

And if despite all that you encounter road rage yourself, what steps to take to defuse the situation?

First, avoid eye contact: Now that is something taxi and jeepney drivers have perfected. They rile you up with offensive driving and then act like you’re never there.

But for safety’s sake, do not engage with the aggressive driver; ignore their behavior.

Second is stay inside your vehicle. Exiting your car can escalate the situation; remain inside for safety and hope everything blows over.

Third, increase distance. Slow down to create space between your vehicle and the aggressive driver.

Fourth, let them pass. If safe, pull over to allow the aggressive driver to go ahead.

Lastly, avoid going home. If an aggressive driver is following you, drive to the nearest police station instead.

And while we’re there, go the distance and report dangerous driving. Witnessing or experiencing road rage should be reported to authorities to help keep roads safe for everyone.