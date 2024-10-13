Japan restocks emergency rice reserve

The Japanese government donated tons of rice to thousands of Filipinos affected by typhoon “Odette” in 2022 and the Mt. Mayon eruption in 2023.

Japan also donated 20 metric tons of rice to an elementary school in Pateros City in 2023 to help enhance the nutritional well-being of students and empower them to pursue their education with improved health.

The rice donation is covered by a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) for the so-called ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR). As the deal expires this month, the Japanese and Philippines government signed a new MoC for fresh rice stocks good until 2027.

The rice will be used to feed victims of large-scale disasters.

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries director Hirano Kenichi and National Food Authority administrator Larry Lacson signed the MOC with APTERR general manager Choomjet Karnjanakesorn and First Secretary of the Embassy of Japan Akasaka Hidenori among the witnesses.