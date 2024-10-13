JAC OF ALL TRADES: JS2 Pro can do just about everything — and won’t break the bank

For budget-savvy drivers and first-time car buyers looking for a reliable and stylish ride, JAC Philippines has rolled out an exciting new option in the subcompact crossover category.

The all-new JS2 Pro. Priced at an attractive P895,000, this sleek daily driver combines functionality with modern flair, making it an ideal choice for anyone eager to hit the road without breaking the bank.

Under the hood, the JS2 Pro is equipped with a robust yet efficient 1.5L VVT engine that delivers a respectable 103 horsepower and 137 Nm of torque.

This powertrain not only provides an invigorating driving experience but also ensures that fuel efficiency remains a priority.

With a generous 42-liter fuel tank, drivers can enjoy longer journeys — be it daily commutes to the office or weekend getaways to the beach — without the hassle of frequent refueling stops.