JAC OF ALL TRADES: JS2 Pro can do just about everything — and won’t break the bank

For budget-savvy drivers and first-time car buyers looking for a reliable and stylish ride, JAC Philippines has rolled out an exciting new option in the subcompact crossover category.
The all-new JS2 Pro. Priced at an attractive P895,000, this sleek daily driver combines functionality with modern flair, making it an ideal choice for anyone eager to hit the road without breaking the bank.
Under the hood, the JS2 Pro is equipped with a robust yet efficient 1.5L VVT engine that delivers a respectable 103 horsepower and 137 Nm of torque.
This powertrain not only provides an invigorating driving experience but also ensures that fuel efficiency remains a priority.
With a generous 42-liter fuel tank, drivers can enjoy longer journeys — be it daily commutes to the office or weekend getaways to the beach — without the hassle of frequent refueling stops.
When it comes to practicality, the JS2 Pro excels. The rear trunk boasts a capacity of 150 liters, making it perfect for stashing away groceries, office supplies, or luggage for your next adventure.
Even when fully loaded with passengers and cargo, this five-seater is designed for comfort and stability, thanks to its MacPherson independent suspension in the front and torsion beam semi-independent suspension in the rear.
With dimensions of 4,149 mm in length, 1,750 mm in width, and 1,566 mm in height, the JS2 Pro offers a spacious cabin and versatile roof rails that cater to all your transport needs.
Step inside, and you’ll be greeted by a modern interior that feels both sophisticated and user-friendly.
The leather-wrapped steering wheel adds a touch of elegance, while the state-of-the-art infotainment system keeps you connected on the go. Safety features are also top of mind, with four parking sensors and a rear-view camera ensuring that maneuvering in tight spaces is a breeze.
So, could the JAC JS2 Pro be your first car? With its blend of affordability, comfort, and practicality, this subcompact crossover is ready to take you on new adventures — where will you drive next?