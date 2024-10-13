Israel adds 3rd learning center in Metro

The Israeli government, through its embassy in Manila, has built another learning resource center (LRC) in Metro Manila.

Israel’s Ambassador Ilan Fluss led the launching of the Ofakim LRC at the Malaya Elementary School in Quezon City on 10 October. A special reading of the story of “David and Goliath” highlighted the ceremony with Flush narrating it in English and the school’s principal Filipino.

This initiative is part of the Embassy’s ongoing support for the Department of Education’s Brigada Eskwela 2024, a program dedicated to improving school facilities across the Philippines.

“Ofakim means ‘horizon’ in Hebrew,” according to Fluss. “The horizon represents where the earth and sky meet, symbolizing endless possibilities. This is what education provides — an opportunity to broaden one’s horizon. We’ve created a fun, safe, and comfortable reading and learning area, which is exactly what the children need. This is the goal of our project.”

The Ofakim LRC is fully equipped with educational materials and facilities designed to enhance the students’ learning experience. The Embassy’s donations include a television, air-conditioning, rubber mats, storybooks, shelves, bean bags, tables, and board games.

Early this year, the embassy also opened the Jerusalem LRC at the Bagong Tanyag Elementary School in Taguig City and the Be’eri LRC in San Juan City.