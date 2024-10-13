Instructure, Microsoft push students’ mental wellness

Instructure, a global provider of digital learning management systems, has integrated Microsoft’s mental wellness tool into its platform to help schools manage emotional stress among Filipino students.

Microsoft principal product manager for Education Elad Graiver said Microsoft Reflect is now available to users of Instructure’s Canvas, a dashboard that connects teachers and students and features multiple tools for storing educational materials and other content.

Microsoft Reflect offers social-emotional learning (SEL) to K-12 and college students.

“By embedding SEL check-ins into daily routines, schools create a space for student voice, giving every learner the opportunity to share their thoughts and feelings openly. This immediate feedback empowers educators to make timely adjustments, fostering a more supportive and engaging classroom environment,” Graiver said.

The announcement of Microsoft’s product integration into Canvas coincides with World Mental Health Month.

“We’re committed to supporting the whole learner by providing tools and resources that foster emotional well-being and create a positive, supportive environment for both students and educators. When mental health is prioritized, meaningful learning and growth can truly thrive,” Instructure chief academic officer Melissa Loble said.