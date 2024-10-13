‘In Situ’ explores relationship between art and locale

Performances will be situated in outdoor locations such as Mount Makiling in Los Baños, the shores of La Union, the bustling streets and parks along Roxas Boulevard and CCP Complex, the walled city of Intramuros, the pavement and courtyards of the iconic brutalist and art deco buildings of Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Manila Metropolitan Theater.

Adapting the performances for the sites, “In Situ” will offer the public direct contact and engagement with the works and artists as they are presented in this constellation of natural and urban landscapes.