ICOMOS Philippines completes heritage project in Vigan

The ceremony was attended by representatives from UNESCO Jakarta, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), Philippine National Commission for UNESCO (UNACOM), the city government of Vigan, the National Museum of the Philippines, and various community stakeholders. The gathering reflected on the progress made over the past year and the impact of the HEF on the conservation and restoration of Vigan’s cultural heritage.

Cheek Fadriquela, president and chairman of International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) Philippines, captured the sentiment of the occasion, stating that he hopes that all stakeholders may find ICOMOS’ humble work worthy of future collaborations towards the conservation of cultural properties of outstanding value to humanity. This message resonated with the audience, emphasizing the importance of ongoing technical collaboration to conserve Vigan’s rich cultural legacy.

Moe Chiba, chief of Culture Unit at UNESCO Jakarta, highlighted the perseverance and dedication of the project’s participants. She remarked that the “sanctity of commitment was witnessed in Vigan [sic] despite the lack of funding for the private vernacular ancestral homes.” Her words underscored the challenges faced during the recovery process, particularly the limited financial resources available for restoring private heritage properties. Despite these obstacles, the project forged ahead, raising in-kind contributions and demonstrating the resilience and determination of all involved.

NCCA chairman Victorino “Ino” Manalo further emphasized Vigan’s role as an educational model, stating, “Vigan is not only a heritage town but also a teaching town.” He stressed the critical role of the expert teams, especially the youth, in ensuring that the knowledge of heritage conservation is passed on to future generations. The involvement of young people in this project was a significant aspect, aligning with UNESCO’s focus on empowering youth by integrating their perspectives into cultural heritage initiatives.

Ivan Anthony Henares, Secretary-General of the Philippine National Commission for UNESCO also delivered a message that highlighted the importance of transparency and of stakeholder involvement. He stated that his office has been regularly monitoring the efforts, and we are delighted to see the progress. Furthermore, he anticipates listening to their (stakeholders’) testimonies and perspectives to be reflected in this project evaluation’s activities and outputs.”

He succinctly remarked, “Keeping together is progress and working together is success.”

Over the past year, ICOMOS Philippines, as the implementing partner of the UNESCO HEF, led a multifaceted effort to assess and address the damage caused by the earthquake. Post-disaster, immediate attempts were made by private contractors, the city government, and national cultural agencies to recover from the event. However, not all conservation interventions were consistent, as revealed in a post-situation analysis funded by UNESCO Jakarta. To address these gaps, UNESCO Jakarta selected ICOMOS Philippines as the recipient of the HEF, mobilizing expert teams in structural engineering, architectural conservation, and materials science to develop sustainable solutions for the rehabilitation and restoration of Vigan’s heritage structures.