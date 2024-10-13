Human rights and peace promoted through exhibits, film screenings, museum tours

Students, teachers, associates, and some members of indigent communities and organizations gathered for AdbokaSerye: Demokrasya, Karapatan, at Kapayapaan. The initiative was a series of activities conducted in conjunction with the Philippine Lasallian Democracy, Human Rights, and Peace Month 2024 and to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law in the Philippines.
Hosted by the Center for Social Action of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, in partnership with various private sectors and non-government organizations, it provided creative, innovative and interactive platforms to raise awareness about the atrocities during one of the darkest chapters in the history of the country.
The event encouraged the attendees towards civic participation for a democratic and human rights-first government for the upcoming mid-term elections.
Among the highlights was the installation of Of Courage and Resistance: A Visual and Narrative Exhibit about Martial Law in partnership with the Task Force Detainees of the Philippines and the Benilde Arts Management.
The public showcase, which was displayed at The Atrium @ Benilde, walked the viewers into a selection of artworks created by volunteer student artists, as well as informative boards which provided a comprehensive overview of the Martial Law regime, its impact on the nation, and the role of the Filipino youth in this endeavor.
A candle-lighting ceremony was also held during the opening of the show as solidarity with the community of the victims and truth seekers. It served as a reminder of the struggle of the past and the continuous efforts to fight for democracy, human rights and peace.
Benilde CSA likewise collaborated with the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design, Dakila: Philippine Collective for Modern Heroism, and Active Vista Center, Inc. to screen a collection of films and documentaries that focused on the themes of authoritarianism and historical distortion.
Curated by the Active Vista Human Rights Festival, the lineup was comprised of Ghosts of Kalantiaw (2023), which provided a deep exploration of the post-truth era; 11 Days in August (1983), which covered the hours immediately before the assassination of the late Senator Benigno Aquino Jr. and the response of the Filipinos in the succeeding days; and 11,103 (2022), which imparts the stories and experiences of the survivors of state-sponsored violence.
Museum tours were likewise arranged in coordination with the Bantayog ng mga Bayani Foundation and the Human Rights Violation Victims’ Memorial Commission to immerse participants in possible outreach and advocacy projects related to electoral campaigns, historical distortion and disinformation. They were taken around the Bantayog ng mga Bayani and the HRVVMC Freedom Memorial Museum to honor the martyrs and heroes as well as remember the victims and survivors of human rights violations during the Martial Law period.