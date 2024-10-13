Human rights and peace promoted through exhibits, film screenings, museum tours

Students, teachers, associates, and some members of indigent communities and organizations gathered for AdbokaSerye: Demokrasya, Karapatan, at Kapayapaan. The initiative was a series of activities conducted in conjunction with the Philippine Lasallian Democracy, Human Rights, and Peace Month 2024 and to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law in the Philippines.

Hosted by the Center for Social Action of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, in partnership with various private sectors and non-government organizations, it provided creative, innovative and interactive platforms to raise awareness about the atrocities during one of the darkest chapters in the history of the country.

The event encouraged the attendees towards civic participation for a democratic and human rights-first government for the upcoming mid-term elections.