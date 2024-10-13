Honda unfurls ‘Hot, Stylish and Ready to Roll’ promo

Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (HCPI) offers exciting discounts this October. With HCPI’s new “Hot, Stylish and Ready to Roll” promo, get as much as P90,000 savings on a Honda BR-V S, City RS, or CR-V RS e:HEV until 31 October.

Be in control while feeling the elevated driving experience on a Honda City. Now equipped with Honda Sensing, enjoy having peace of mind in every journey while driving in style and elegance.

Those interested can get the top-of-the-line variant, the City 1.5 RS CVT Honda Sensing, for P30,000 less this month.

Go the distance for less with the fuel-efficient Honda BR-V. Delivering 121PS for a smooth, effortless drive it can also get up to 24.71 kilometers per liter based on the Honda-AAP Eco Run 2022.

This versatile 7-seater powered by a class-leading engine is made more affordable with Honda offering P40,000 off for the BR-V 1.5 S CVT.

Comfortable, high-tech, and efficient, the Honda CR-V has all the makings of the ideal family SUV.

It is available with Honda’s latest breakthrough in electrification — the e:HEV full hybrid technology — and packed with advanced safety features such as Honda Sensing and Honda Connect.

Exclusively for this month, customers may purchase the CR-V RS e:HEV E-CVT with a P90,000 discount. Furthermore, customers can apply for “Low Cash-Out” and “Low Monthly Amortization All-In Bundle” for the CR-V RS e:HEV at various bank partners.

Customers are entitled to acquire the “Low Cash-Out” and “Low Monthly Amortization All-In Bundle” for payment terms of 15 percent and 20 percent downpayment with 36 to 60 months.

Free one month amortization is also applicable to customers with 15 percent and 20 percent downpayment with 60 months payment term.

Financing programs above are applicable to 15 percent and 20 percent downpayment with 36 to 60 months payment terms. Fifteen percent downpayment is not applicable to Maybank, PSBank and Security Bank. This is subject to bank approval.

Enjoy 20 percent downpayment with 72 to 84 months payment terms is exclusively offered by BPI Auto Loan only. Subject to bank approval.

Customers will have more flexible options with the special all-in downpayment of 10 percent with 36 to 60-month payment terms. This offer is open to BPI, RCBC and Bank of Commerce for specific models and variants, and subject to bank approval.

Customers who are interested in the CR-V RS e:HEV can save as much as P131,000 from the new Honda e:HEV Financing Program.

Customers can apply to the following banks with this program: BPI, RCBC, BDO, PSBank, PNB, Chinabank Savings, Security Bank, Maybank, Bank of Commerce and Sterling Bank.

“Low Cash-out” and “Low Monthly Amortization All-In Bundle” are applicable for current and upcoming e:HEV models.

Customers are entitled to 15 percent or 20 percent downpayment for 36 to 60 months. Moreover, discounts can be applied to lower the downpayment.

All customers may avail up to P14,000 savings on select accessories until the end of the promo period.