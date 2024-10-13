Herlene Budol with Anjo Pertierra in ‘Ano Na Tea?’

Stay in the loop on the hottest and trending topics with GMA Public Affairs’ first video podcast, Ano Na Tea? launched on 12 October on GMA Public Affairs’ YouTube channel!

Hosted by beauty queen and comedienne Herlene Budol and Unang Hirit host Anjo Pertierra, this lively duo brings a fresh, fun take on today’s most talked-about issues.

Expect unfiltered conversations and playful banter as they tackle everything from finding love on dating apps and achieving a healthy work-life balance to sharing their scariest paranormal encounters just in time for the Halloween season.

In the first episode, Herlene and Anjo answered the question: “Hanggang saan dapat tumanaw ng utang na loob sa magulang (How far will you go to pay your parents back for all they have given you)?

Before hosting the podcast, Herlene previously bannered the drama series Magandang Dilag and was part of Black Rider, becoming widely-known for her relatable humor and charming personality. Meanwhile, Anjo was a former professional volleyball player turned media personality, who is fondly called by fans “Crush ng Bayan.” Together, they are set to entertain viewers by spilling the latest tea on today’s most relevant topics

While the pairing of Herlene and Anjo may surprise many, the two Kapuso personalities have a revelation to share.

“Tinanong ko ‘yung production team kung bakit kami ni Anjo ang magiging host ng podcast (I asked the production team why Anjo and I were chosen as hosts),” asks Herlene. “Wala naman silang alam sa friendship namin ni Anjo before. Best friend ko kasi siya before, kaya nakaka-excite na kami ang magkakasama para rito (They did not know that Anjo and I used to be best friends),”she disclosed.

Anjo is equally-thrilled about the project. He expressed his excitement about working with Herlene. He also hinted at what viewers can expect: “Sana po tangkilikin ito dahil sobrang makabuluhan, kuwela, at makulit ang kada episode na ilalabas sa “Ano na Tea? (I hope you watch Ano na Tea because each episode will be meaningful and fun).”