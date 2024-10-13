GTBA Joins Cruise and Tourism Leaders at Cruise World Asia 2024

Global Tourism Business Association (GTBA) President Michelle Taylan joined leading figures in the cruise and tourism industries at Cruise World Asia 2024, held on 9 October at the Pan Pacific in Singapore.

Organized by Travel Weekly Asia, the annual conference gathered top experts and influencers in travel and cruising. The event was backed by major regional tourism associations, including NATAS, MATTA, ASTINDO, PHILTOA, and TCBA, highlighting the collaborative spirit of the Asia-Pacific tourism sector.

“Before when we hear ‘cruise’, what comes to mind are retirees and those in their sunset years. But now, the demand for cruising can be seen across a more diverse demographic—and that’s very exciting to see, because it offers a new avenue for travelers to explore the world,” Taylan said.

For Taylan, invited as a panel resource speaker at the event for the second time, the cruise industry has experienced remarkable growth over the years. Together with other travel association leaders, she emphasized the important role that travel trade fairs and organizations play in promoting and marketing cruises.

“We can’t argue that cruise is traditionally a niche offer, that’s why it’s really important to have these travel fairs where we can better inform people about what it is they can get,” Taylan said. “With cruising, there’s as much importance to hospitality as there is to travel. It’s a whole other experience that we want our clients to get," she added.

Regarding opportunities for the sector, Taylan noted significant potential in engaging local tour providers due to the increasing demand for more experiential travel.

Globally known as an exemplary model for experiential travel, highlighting the country's rich cultural diversity, she noted, "The Philippines is a great example for this, because we have such a diverse set of cultures. When you go to one province, they have this delicacy; when you go to another, they have rich textiles. So, imagine having to experience so much in just one go—this is what cruise offers us."