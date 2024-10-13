Gov’t cracks whip vs syndicates victimizing Filipinos in Laos

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the government is running after human trafficking syndicates operating in Laos.

In an interview with Malacañang reporters over the weekend, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the DMW is closely coordinating with the Department of Justice (DoJ) and other law enforcement agencies in Laos to act on the reported involvement of Filipinos in illegal offshore gaming operations in the area.

Philippine Ambassador to Laos Deena Joy Amatong earlier facilitated the return of several Filipinos engaged in offshore gaming operations in Laos.

Cacdac said he was informed by Amatong that some 160 Filipinos recruited for illegal offshore gaming operations were sent back to the Philippines.

"We continue to look out for the situation of POGO workers. We are monitoring the remaining Filipinos being facilitated by Ambassador Amatong," Cacdac said.

He also said that the government is already identifying the recruiters of the rescued Filipinos.

"We need to curtail this human trafficking. We were working closely also with the DoJ and have endorsed to them the situation of the victims for the appropriate filing of complaints to fiscals," said Cacdac.

The government has also activated its anti-illegal recruitment unit.