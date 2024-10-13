G.Lonzo and Ryannah J explore love’s complications

After five years freelancing in the architecture industry, aspiring hip-hop artist G.Lonzo has teamed up with rising star Ryannah J to release his new single, “Dito Ka Lang.”

The melodic R&B-rap track, crafted in just 30 minutes, dives into the complexities of modern relationships, presenting two perspectives, which was inspired from a playful exchange with his fiancée, who was preparing for a trip abroad.

“My fiancée is going to Korea, and I’m not going with her. So, I was just telling her, ‘Just stay here,’” he shared, adding that he mischievously told her that he’d write a diss track about her if she left.

This lighthearted moment sparked the creative process, as G.Lonzo composed a catchy melody that fueled his motivation to keep on writing.

The resulting song explores the emotional tug-of-war in relationships, focusing on a man’s intense longing for his partner’s presence, while the woman, independent but filled with uncertainties, battles the desire to give in.

According to G.Lonzo, this collaboration with Ryannah J was an extra special opportunity as they were able to make this “magic” well together.

“I’m so happy that I was given a chance to work with her. Because, like I said, she’s one of the biggest artists here in the industry,” he said.

Ryannah J, known for her hit single, “This Na Malambing,” adds a new dimension to “Dito Ka Lang,” delivering sweet yet powerful vocals that blend seamlessly with G.Lonzo’s style. The collaboration marks a fresh chapter for both artists, showcasing their synergy in music.

Excited about the release, Ryannah J shared a snapshot of their performance on social media, captioning it with, “Stream ‘Dito Ka Lang,’” and tagging G.Lonzo’s official page.

The upcoming artist initially released his debut single” Kampaii” in 2022, which allowed him to find his genre in the music industry, and eventually his place in the hip-hop scene.

Although he has yet to garner big traction for his first release, G.Lonzo said that he will keep making and releasing singles until it gains attention before taking his next big step.

“My plan is to keep releasing singles until one gets attention. Once we achieve our goal, which is, of course, to be heard by many, I’ll be ready to drop an album. To be honest, I have a vault of songs—I’ve written more than 100,” he revealed.

As he continues his journey in hip-hop, G.Lonzo is poised for growth, and “Dito Ka Lang” signals a promising step forward for the aspiring artist.