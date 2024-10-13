Ginebra repulses Beermen; takes 2-1 lead

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel held on to secure a 99-94 victory over San Miguel Beer in Game 3 of the Philippine Basketball Association Governors' Cup semifinals on Sunday at the Dasmariñas City Arena in Cavite.

Justin Brownlee and Stephen Holt scored back-to-back baskets with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter, giving Ginebra a comfortable 97-90 lead.

Marcio Lassiter then hit a three-pointer while drawing a foul, completing a rare four-point play with 16 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to three, 94-97.

With 12 seconds left, Maverick Ahanmisi sank two crucial free throws to extend the lead.

Ginebra clamped down on defense in the final seconds to secure the win.

"We defended so much better tonight. We played playoff defense tonight and I think that was the key," Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said.

Brownlee led the Kings with 30 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and five blocks, while Japeth Aguilar added 22 points and eight rebounds. Ginebra now holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

EJ Anosike had a strong performance for the Beermen with a double-double, recording 32 points and 10 rebounds.