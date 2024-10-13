Furor over asphalt plant in Marinduque

Residents of Barangay Laon in Mogpog, Marinduque are up in arms over the construction of an asphalt plant by TN Ramos Construction without proper consultation and transparency.

The plant has become a controversial issue, pitting the farmers’ associations and environmental advocates like MACEC (Marinduque Council for Environmental Concerns) against the local government units (LGUs) and private business interests.

At the heart of the debate is whether the voices of the community will be heard.

A community of farmers

Barangay Laon is home to a large population of farmers who depend on the natural environment for their livelihood. For years, residents have cultivated the land, relying on agricultural practices passed down through generations. The pristine surroundings and fertile soil have been integral to the community’s way of life.

MACEC, an environmental watchdog in Marinduque, has long been involved in safeguarding the region from potentially harmful industrial projects. It aims to strike a balance between economic development and the preservation of local ecosystems.

When news spread about the proposed asphalt plant, MACEC and local farmers immediately raised concerns about its potential environmental impact, especially with Laon’s agricultural landscape.

Concerns raised

On 4 July, a key environment committee hearing was called by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Marinduque.

It was during this hearing that community members and MACEC learned the alarming news — TN Ramos' application for the reclassification of land in Laon had already been approved in the first hearing.

This land reclassification is essential to allow the area, previously designated for agricultural use, to be converted into industrial land, paving the way for the construction of the asphalt plant.

Before this, MACEC Laon Chapter had submitted a resolution expressing strong opposition to the project. The Farmers' Association of Laon also followed with their own resolution.

However, despite these formal objections, neither group was called to present its side during the Sangguniang Bayan’s committee hearing on the matter. Many community members felt they were excluded from a process that should have been transparent and participatory.

Ongoing activities despite lacking permits

What has exacerbated the tension is the discovery that TN Ramos has been conducting construction activities at the site, even though they have not yet been issued the necessary permits to operate.

On 24 September, an inspection led by LGU Mogpog, together with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Agrarian Reform, National Irrigation Administration, the farmers' association, and MACEC, confirmed that the asphalt plant had already been partially built.

MACEC, having voiced its suspicions about the company’s disregard for legal procedures, found its concerns validated.

TN Ramos admitted during the inspection that its activities continued even without permits, citing the backing it had from undisclosed parties. This admission sent waves of frustration through the community, who felt powerless against corporate and political influence.

The fight for proper process

The Sangguniang Bayan of Mogpog holds the power to decide whether the reclassification and eventual conversion of the land will proceed.

For the residents of Laon, this decision is crucial.

Once the LGU approves the reclassification, the process becomes significantly easier for TN Ramos, as higher government agencies are more likely to approve the conversion when it reaches the regional level.

Residents, led by the Farmers’ Association and MACEC, are demanding that the government follow the proper legal processes and consider the environmental and livelihood impacts of the asphalt plant.

They argue that the community’s welfare should be prioritized over corporate interests and that they deserve a seat at the table in these discussions.