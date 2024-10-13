Fuller tows Rain or Shine past TNT

Aaron Fuller saved the day for Rain or Shine to take Game 3, 110-109, over TNT in the semifinals of the Philippine Basketball Association Governors' Cup Sunday evening at the Dasmariñas City Arena in Cavite.

Fuller, who had a double-double night of 26 points and 16 rebounds, completed a three-point play with 3.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter for a slim one-point lead.

Tropang Giga import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had the last shot in the final seconds of the match but his attempt bounced off the rim.

"It's a good thing we're able to get this out because we don't want to be swept up like last time when we went up against San Miguel," Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao said.

"I think we passed the test of character. We were able to hang on against a strong team."

Santi Santillan dropped 20 points and six rebounds while Jhonard Clarito had 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists for the Elasto Painters.

Poy Erram led the Tropang Giga with 27 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks as they still lead the best-of-seven series at 2-1.

Action continues on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with Rain or Shine and TNT locking horns at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, Game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and San Miguel Beer will clash at the same venue at 7:30 p.m.