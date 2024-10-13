‘Frozen’ reveals live vocals cast

The enchanting world of Disney’s Frozen will soon come to life in an exciting new way with the upcoming Frozen in Concert.
For the first time in forever, audiences will get to experience the beloved film’s soundtrack not only performed live by a full orchestra but also complemented by live vocals from renowned theater actors.
This unique production will immerse the audience into the magical world of Arendelle like never before.
At the heart of the performance will be the Filharmonika Orchestra, a prestigious musical ensemble conducted by Mhaze Lim, known for their ability to bring cinematic scores to life.
The orchestra will also perform the score composed by Grammy-nominated Christophe Beck, the characters of Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and more will return to the big screen.
The role of Elsa will be played by the acclaimed Gab Pangilinan. Known for her roles in hit musicals such as Ang Huling El Bimbo, where she played young Joy, and Mula sa Buwan, where she portrayed Roxanne, Gab is no stranger to commanding the stage with her powerful voice and emotional depth.
Her interpretation of Elsa’s iconic songs, including the show-stopping “Let It Go,” is sure to bring fresh energy to the role while staying true to the character’s strength and vulnerability.
Joining her as Anna is the rising star Joreen Bautista, an internet personality who has garnered attention as the “Filipina Disney Princess.”
Joreen’s youthful spirit and vocal talent make her a perfect fit for the optimistic and determined Anna. She has become a well-known figure in the local theater scene, and her portrayal of Anna will surely resonate with the audience as she brings warmth and joy to the beloved songs, such as “For the First Time in Forever” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”
Adding a dash of humor and charm to the production is Laurence Mossman, who will be singing as the lovable snowman, Olaf.
Mossman is a familiar face to musical theater fans, having appeared in the international cast of Miss Saigon.
Rounding out the lead cast is Reb Atadero, who will be lending his voice to the character of Kristoff. Atadero has made a name for himself on the local theater scene, most recently for his portrayal of Seymour Krelborn in Little Shop of Horrors.
His strong stage presence and vocal talent will add depth to Kristoff’s rugged yet tender personality, particularly in the song “Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People.”
This one-of-a-kind concert will take place on 16 and 17 November at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati.
Fans of the film and theater lovers alike can expect a truly magical night as the unforgettable score and characters of Frozen are brought to life in a new and immersive way.
Tickets went on sale to the public starting 12 September and are available at Ticketworld.com.ph.