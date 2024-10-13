From excess produce to processed food

Teaching food processing to farmers can help ensure that what they worked hard for will be sold in the markets, avoiding incidents like the recent tomato dumping in Masoc, Bayombong in Nueva Vizcaya.

Picture yourself as the owner of the farm who has produced so much tomato that you couldn’t sell because all or most of the vendors you supply with the produce are already full of stock. He tried to give it away, but many were beyond their shelf life so they were discarded. Wasted harvest impacts small scale farmers hard.

In Nueva Ecija, a farmer also gave away a truckload of tomatoes since he failed to find buyers. The government, however, is coming to the rescue of such farmers by training them in food processing.

The Industrial Technology Development Institute of the Department of Science and Technology has conducted a study on the various food products that can be made from tomatoes such as bottled whole tomato, tomato paste, tomato sauce, tomato catsup and tomato candy. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) transfers the technology thru training, ensuring that the knowledge trickles down to farmers.

Last month, the DTI conducted training on tomato processing benefitting a total of 20 members of the Magao Ortilano Modernong Magsasakang Association in Concepcion, Tarlac. During the training, participants turned tomatoes into jam, sauce and ketchup.

The DTI also trained members of the Aduas Multipurpose Cooperative of Paniqui town on processing sweet potato-based products.

The agency also held seminars for various sectors, including farmers, to ensure the improvement, growth and sustainability of their businesses.