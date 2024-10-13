Food Rescue fights hunger

As the world grapples with escalating environmental challenges, one issue often overlooked is food waste. This silent crisis not only exacerbates hunger but also threatens our planet, linking directly to the broader narrative of environmental sustainability.

In fact, in Philippine households alone, three million tons of food a year are wasted, according to the United Nations Environment Program report in March 2024. Each food discarded represents an opportunity lost — both to nourish the hungry and to mitigate the environmental impact of wasted resources.

Taking decisive steps to address this crisis, the Scholars of Sustenance (SOS), an international environmental organization, has established itself in the country to “rescue” surplus food from local business establishments, with the mission to reduce waste and fight hunger one meal at a time.

The organization collects “rescued food items” that remain perfectly safe and suitable for consumption despite not being served or sold due to little imperfections such as dents, damaged labels or overproduction from hotels and manufacturers.

According to Patricia Rabal, SOS Philippines Fundraising and Partnership manager, they use a truck that leaves as early as 8 a.m. to go around and gather the surplus food from their partner establishments. The operation, including visits to alll their partner communities where the rescued food is distributed, runs seven days a week.

“For example, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, we visit communities in Manila and Pasay. Then Tuesday and Thursday we are in Quezon City. Then Saturday we visit communities outside Manila,” Rabal says.