Firearm Carry Permits Suspended in NCR for APMCDRR

The Manila Police District (MPD) has suspended all permits to carry firearms in Metro Manila for the upcoming week due to security measures related to an Asia-Pacific meeting.

In a public advisory shared on its Facebook page on Sunday, the MPD stated that only members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) performing official duties and wearing agency-prescribed uniforms will be allowed to carry firearms.

“In view of the Philippine hosting of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) from 14 to 18 October 2024,” it said.

All Permits to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR) are hereby suspended from 12:01 a.m. of 13 October 2024 (Sunday) to Midnight of 18 October 2024 (Friday) in the NCR,” it added.

Malacañang earlier announced that classes at all levels and government work in the City of Manila and Pasay City will be suspended from 14- 15 October to accommodate the APMCDRR

Classes and government work as participants are “expected to travel to and within the cities of Manila and Pasay on 14 and 15 of October for the opening” and “to allow for the organized conduct of the APMCDRR.”