Filipino footballers play Tajiks for bronze

The Philippine national men’s football team will play Tajikistan for the bronze medal in the 50th King’s Cup on Monday at the Tinsulanon Stadium in Songkhla, Thailand.

After suffering a 1-3 loss to the Thais last Friday, the Nationals have another chance to give head coach Albert Capellas his first victory with the squad.

The Nationals will be playing with fire in their eyes after the Tajiks defeated them in penalties, 3-4, in the bronze medal match of the Merdeka Cup last 8 September in Malaysia.

Capellas said he hopes the hunger and aggressiveness they brought against Thailand will be replicated when they clash at 5:30 p.m. (Manila time).

With the Philippines possibly starting without Amani Aguinaldo, who picked up a red card against the Thais, Capellas said they have to move on and adjust for the bronze medal match.

“Thailand was the better team and they deserved to score one more for sure. Congratulations to Thailand and I hope in the next game we can play with 11 players and a good field,” Capellas said.

“With an action like this, on a field like this, in my point of view, it’s very strict, but it’s nothing we can ever change.”

This competition is a buildup for the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup on 8 December.

Leading the Philippines are Gerrit Holtman, Sandro Reyes, Jarvey Gayoso, Paul and Jefferson Tabinas, Santi Rublico and Bjorn Kristensen, who scored his first goal for the squad.