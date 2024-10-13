Ex-PNP chiefs urged: Come clean on drug war

The leadership of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday has called on previous chiefs come clean on their roles during the previous administration’s war on drugs.

This was the appeal of PNP chief Police General Rommel Marbil following the revelation of retired police official and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office chief Royina Garma at the House of Representatives’ quad committee hearing on Friday that former president Rodrigo Duterte orchestrated the nationwide campaign that led to extrajudicial killings of drug suspects.

"We take these allegations very seriously. We will thoroughly investigate Garma’s claims to ensure accountability and transparency within our ranks," Marbil said in a statement, adding that it is important to restore the public trust in the PNP, particularly in light of the recalibrated anti-drug campaign aimed at prioritizing human rights.

Garma said former PNP chiefs were aware of covert operations replicating the Davao City model of executing drug lords.

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, Duterte’s first PNP chief, immediately denied Garma’s allegation of a “rewards system” in the war on drugs.

“I did not engage in a reward system because I had no funds for that,” Dela Rosa said. “I did not believe in such a system because it is a sworn duty of every policeman to keep his area of responsibility free from drugs.”

Dela Rosa was succeeded by Oscar Albayalde, Archie Gamboa, the late Camilo Cascolan, Debold Sinas, Guillermo Eleazar, Dionardo Carlos and Vicente Danao Jr.