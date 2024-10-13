Everyday wear essentials

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Plains and Prints founder Roxanne Farillas collaborated with Michael Leyva for a collection that featured dresses, a jumpsuit and charming separates, including a pleated petal hemmed skirt with matching crop top.
Plains and Prints’ Erickson Farillas and Roxanne farillas( in brown) with AC Legarda and Marianna Zobel.
Blah Blah, Inc . hosted a fun fete for the launch of Plains and Prints x Michael Leyva at BGC Immersive. The super-packed venue had retail shopping, vending machines, a feast of hors d’ oeuvres overflowing with wine and cocktails, an edible installation and the main-event, a fashion show.

Shauna Popple, the author and Yoya Gueco Verdier.
Fely Atienza, Bea Ledesma and Jet Acuzar Atienza.
Aliza Apostol
Audrey Zubiri
Plains and Prints founder Roxanne Farillas collaborated with Michael Leyva for a collection that featured dresses, a jumpsuit and charming separates, including a pleated petal hemmed skirt with matching crop top. They presented easy and stylish pieces for everyday wear. A collection filled with mix and matching ideas perfect from day-to-night dressing.

Bianca Santiago
Ces Drillon
Christy McGary
Dr. Aivee Teo
Dr. Z Teo
Leyva called on his muses to walk the runway alongside models. Dr. Aivee Teo, with husband Z watching, took to the runway in the immersive space followed by the stunning and statuesque Tootsy Angara and forever-gorgeous Audrey Tan Zubiri.

Katrina Holigores
LIZ Uy
Marie Field Faith
Odette Pumaren
Phoemela Barranda
Tootsie Angara
Guests included super-stylish and best-dressed Feli Atienza and sister-in-law, editor and forewoman Jet Acuzar Atienza, Plains and Prints favorite supermodel Kelly Misa, international fashion personality Liz Uy, top model, beauty queen, DJ Christy McGarry, Supermom-influencer Aliza Apostol, celebrity/host Phoemela Barranda and many others.

