Everyday wear essentials

Blah Blah, Inc . hosted a fun fete for the launch of Plains and Prints x Michael Leyva at BGC Immersive. The super-packed venue had retail shopping, vending machines, a feast of hors d’ oeuvres overflowing with wine and cocktails, an edible installation and the main-event, a fashion show.
Plains and Prints founder Roxanne Farillas collaborated with Michael Leyva for a collection that featured dresses, a jumpsuit and charming separates, including a pleated petal hemmed skirt with matching crop top. They presented easy and stylish pieces for everyday wear. A collection filled with mix and matching ideas perfect from day-to-night dressing.
Leyva called on his muses to walk the runway alongside models. Dr. Aivee Teo, with husband Z watching, took to the runway in the immersive space followed by the stunning and statuesque Tootsy Angara and forever-gorgeous Audrey Tan Zubiri.
Guests included super-stylish and best-dressed Feli Atienza and sister-in-law, editor and forewoman Jet Acuzar Atienza, Plains and Prints favorite supermodel Kelly Misa, international fashion personality Liz Uy, top model, beauty queen, DJ Christy McGarry, Supermom-influencer Aliza Apostol, celebrity/host Phoemela Barranda and many others.