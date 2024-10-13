Ejercito pushes ASEAN+3 peace dialogue

Senate Senior Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito called for strengthened dialogue among ASEAN+3 parliamentarians to address the region’s peace and security challenges, particularly in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In a statement delivered during the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday, Ejercito emphasized the need for “frank and open discussions” to resolve disputes and maintain stability in the region.

“I invite you all to join the Philippines in a friendly and neighborly conversation so we can begin a parliamentary dialogue that I hope will also shine a light on the harassment and intimidation that my country, and some of our other neighbors, are receiving at increasingly frequent rates,” Ejercito said.

ASEAN Plus Three (APT) consists of the 10 ASEAN member states and the People’s Republic of China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.

Ejercito urged his fellow parliamentarians to support diplomatic efforts, particularly as negotiations for the ASEAN-China Code of Conduct in the West Philippine Sea are pushed forward.

He reaffirmed the Philippines’ firm position that any resolution to maritime disputes must be grounded in international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He assured the assembly that the Philippines remains resolute in defending its sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in these waters.

“We are also thankful to our friendly neighbors and growing list of partners who stand with us shoulder to shoulder in preserving, defending, and strengthening the rules-based regional order,” Ejercito said.

Despite ongoing disputes, he stressed that the Philippines will continue to advocate for peace, bolstering partnerships while seeking amicable solutions to differences.