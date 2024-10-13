EastWest strengthens card perks for travel

EastWest Bank has launched enhanced Mastercard credit cards to offer a range of rewards to clients traveling with Singapore Airlines Group.

Filipino-owned EastWest Bank upgraded its EastWest Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer World and Platinum Mastercard credit cards as it celebrated this month its strong partnership with KrisFlyer, the rewards program of Singapore Airlines Group, and growth in cardholders to 1.4 million.

“Singapore Airlines’ continued partnership with EastWest and Mastercard over the years has delivered outstanding value to our customers. This milestone celebration reflects our continuous efforts to enhance KrisFlyer’s value, and give our members greater rewards and privileges,” Singapore Airlines divisional vice president for loyalty marketing Bryan Koh said.

The improved credit cards enable purchase-to-miles conversion rate of 1 KrisFlyer mile per P12 spent on the World Mastercard and 1 KrisFlyer mile per P15 spent on the Platinum Mastercard.

They also offer access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide, including exclusive access through the Plaza Premium Group partnership.

Apart from these, cardholders can pay a low 1.70 percent fee on international purchases, and lowest hotel rates and personalized trip recommendations from the bank’s dedicated lifestyle manager.

P20M as travel cover

Last, clients can access up to P20 million in travel insurance coverage.

“Over the years, I’ve earned miles that have taken my family and me to various destinations, helping us create unforgettable memories. These moments align perfectly with the promise of our credit cards — helping you earn more miles and reach new milestones, making your travel experiences even more rewarding,” EastWest Bank chief executive officer Jerry Ngo.

EastWest Bank head for credit cards Mia Tamayo said the bank expects to attract more credit cardholders, building on its 1.4 million existing cardholders and reaching out to over 150,000 Filipino workers in Singapore.

With its goal to become the best credit card in the market, EastWest Bank also teased it will be launching new lifestyle products with “very specific purposes.”

Tamayo shared that EastWest Bank’s share of middle-income clients already expanded to 30 percent, while the higher-income groups rose to 20 percent.