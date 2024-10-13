DoJ gives environmental laws added teeth

A new Department of Justice (DoJ) order is expected to strengthen the enforcement of environmental laws in the Philippines. Department Circular 20-B expands the scope of proactive case-building to include violations of penal laws involving the environment.

The circular issued last month but announced only yesterday covers offenses such as those under the Revised Forestry Code, Chainsaw Act, Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, and Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System Act.

The move follows the successful implementation of DC 20 issued on 31 March 2023, which mandated all prosecutors to take an active role in investigating heinous crimes and other capital offenses.

“This latest issuance further amending DC 20 demonstrates the Department’s seriousness in cracking down on environmental crimes that cause serious degradation to nature, thereby infringing on our right to a balanced and healthful ecology,” DoJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla emphasized.

“It is our collective responsibility to preserve our existing ecosystems through a proactive stance that will advance environmental justice and the rule of law,” he added.

With DC 20-B in place, prosecutors are expected to assist and cooperate with law enforcement agencies during the case-building stage of investigations in environmental crimes.

It aims to ensure that before cases are filed in court, prosecutors and law enforcers are able to prove a prima facie case against violators leading to a reasonable certainty of conviction.

“We need to turn the tide, if we want to reach our common goal of achieving meaningful environmental justice within our lifetime. This requires action from all fronts, including prosecutors and law enforcement alike, by becoming vanguards of environmental protection and conservation for our future generations,” Remulla added.

The full implementation of DC 20-B is expected to be carried out immediately, in consonance with the ongoing capacity-building trainings being conducted by the Department of Justice prosecutors for law enforcement agencies, relative to DC 20.