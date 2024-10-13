DepEd renews deal with Knowledge Channel

The Department of Education (DepEd) has renewed its partnership with Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. to expand video-based learning resources.

It was formalized through the signing of a memorandum of agreement recently, underscoring both organizations’ dedication to supporting the National Learning Recovery Plan and addressing the digital learning gaps.

The renewed partnership focuses on enhancing access to quality basic education by developing curriculum-based video lessons, particularly for Early Childhood Development and grades Kindergarten to Grade 3.

These lessons will be accessible across Knowledge Channel’s on-air, online and offline platforms, as well as through DepEd’s online learning portal.