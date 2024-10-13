David still wants to be called bishop

Cardinal-elect Pablo Virgilio David, recently elevated to cardinal by Pope Francis, still prefers to be called simply "bishop." In a heartfelt Facebook post, David, affectionately known as Ambo, reflected on the significance of titles in today's world.

“But we are not living in those times anymore, are we? These titles are a thing of the past. Those who cling to them continue to live in the past,” he wrote.

As the head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, he also contemplated the cardinal's uniform, with its striking red vestments, which he connected to martyrdom and the blood of Christ.

“I’m a dead man walking. I no longer live for myself. I live only for Christ. These robes are washed by the blood of Christ,” he shared.

His reflections were sparked by a question from a Synod facilitator about how he preferred to be addressed. “Call me Ambo,” he replied, emphasizing that no title was given to him.

In church terminology, "Ambo" refers to the area on the altar where the Gospel and sacred writings are proclaimed.

Aware of the awkwardness of addressing someone older by their first name, he suggested that people call him "Apung," a respectful term in Kapampangan meaning "grandfather."

David was ordained as a priest in 1983 in the Archdiocese of San Fernando. He served as the auxiliary bishop of San Fernando from 2006 to 2015 before becoming the bishop of the Diocese of Caloocan in 2016.