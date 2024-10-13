Dancing Lights: Auroras Dazzle Across the Globe

On Thursday night, the skies were alight with vibrant shades of purple, red, and green as auroras captivated sky watchers around the world. Normally confined to polar regions, these stunning displays of the aurora borealis and aurora australis were visible in a broad swath of locations across the United States, Europe, and even parts of Australia. This spectacle was made possible by an unusually strong geomagnetic storm, rated 4 out of 5, or “severe,” by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

In the United States, the aurora borealis stretched further south than usual, enchanting residents as far down as Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, and Arizona. Scientist Jim Wild, who has dedicated his career to studying the northern lights, was thrilled to witness the phenomenon from his home in Lancaster, England. He noted the "party atmosphere" as families and friends gathered to soak in the celestial wonder, transforming back roads into impromptu viewing spots complete with coffee flasks and deck chairs.

The stunning auroras were triggered by a colossal coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun, which erupted earlier in the week and directed a stream of plasma and magnetic energy toward Earth. When this eruption arrived at approximately 1600 GMT on Thursday, it set off a geomagnetic storm that illuminated the skies across multiple continents. According to Juha-Pekka Luntama, head of the European Space Agency's Space Weather Office, this CME was a “perfect hit” for aurora enthusiasts.

As the auroras dazzled sky gazers in northern Europe, the lights were also seen in southern regions, reaching as far as Virginia in the United States and parts of Australia and New Zealand. While Wild described the atmosphere as magical, he cautioned that such spectacular displays might not be repeated soon, as the storm was already dissipating. Nevertheless, he expressed hope for future opportunities, stating that past solar cycles have shown a tendency for significant eruptions to occur in the years following a solar peak.