Chinese nationals netted for robbery, rape

Operatives from the Pasay City Police arrested two Chinese nationals for robbery and illegal possession of firearms in Pasay City.

The suspects were identified as alias Zheng, male; and alias Shuang, female. They were apprehended after a report made by victim alias Lyu, a female Chinese national.

Investigation showed that victim agreed to meet alias Shuang at a hotel in Pasay City to exchange her Chinese yuan to Philippine currency last 10 October 2024 at about 3 a.m.

Lyu reported being forcibly pulled into the room, robbed at gunpoint, and sexually assaulted by Jian. After managing to escape, Lyu sought help from Sub-station 1 of the Pasay City Police.

A swift response from law enforcement led to the arrest of the suspects at a residential building in Parañaque City, identified through CCTV footage from the hotel.

Two other suspects, identified as alias Ahsiu and alias Tian, also Chinese nationals, are currently at large and are being pursued by the authorities.

During the arrest, police recovered a Taurus Caliber .40 with five live rounds and a magazine, and a Caliber .25 with seven live rounds.

District director Police Brigadier General Bernard Yang commended the Pasay City Police for their prompt action.

“This swift and decisive operation underscores our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our community,” Yang said.

Complaints for Robbery with Rape and Violation of RA 10591 have been filed against the suspects, who are currently detained at Pasay City Custodial Facility.