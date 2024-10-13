CCP launches 40TH PPO concert series with a fiesta

We flipped over the pamphlet and read the messages of CCP president Kaye Tinga and vice-president and artistic director Dennis Marasigan, which roused my spirits as they set the goal of the “Forte” series—to take individuals on a profound journey of life’s emotional spectrum—and I’m certain many attendees felt the same.

The night began under the baton of the highly-lauded PPO conductor Grzegorz Nowak, and before we knew it, they were in full swing! The music makers always outdo themselves, with each and every iteration. We quickly noticed the stage was filled to capacity — never seen it this packed. A seatmate commented she has not seen so many musicians on the spotlight together, even with two harpists in the roster, when most times orchestras don’t even have one!

The guest concertmaster and artist-in-residence Diomedes Saraza Jr. led PPO’s first composer-in-residence program for the 2024-2025 season with Jeffrey Ching’s Fiesta Contrapuntistica, his very own 12-minute composition which discusses the opening motives of the Philippine National Anthem. Ching has composed over 300 works, plus five symphonies and three operas. Among his many accolades include The Outstanding Young Men and Jose Rizal Award for Excellence from Malacañang.