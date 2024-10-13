Caloocan sets up semis clash with San Juan

Caloocan shocked Manila anew, 66-65, on Saturday to forge a North Division semifinal round showdown with first qualifier San Juan in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season Playoffs at the people-packed Paco Arena in Manila.

Down by five points with just 38 seconds to go, the Batang Kankaloo banked on a clutch triple by Jeramer Cabanag and a layup by Marion Magat to duplicate their 79-78 squeaker in Game One and cut short the best-of-three quarterfinal series.

The Manila SV Batang Sampaloc Stars have two chances to extend the game in the last eight seconds and a buzzer-beater, but Carl Bryan Cruz missed both, sending the underdog Batang Kankaloo into celebration.

The Batang Kankaloo, the No. 5 qualifier, will next meet the touted San Juan Knights, who trounced the Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers, 82-70, earlier for a 2-0 sweep of their playoffs.

Caloocan led, 53-47, after three quarters, but Manila clustered seven points on a triple by Joshua Torralba, two free throws by Jorey Napoles and a layup by John Cantimbuhan to seize control.

Cabanag broke the ice for Caloocan with seven minutes and five seconds left, paving the way for the thriller that saw the Stars move ahead, 66-61, following triples by Cruz, Joshua Torralba and Napoles in a 10-3 run.

Cabanag, however, came through with that three-pointer after faking Torralba, who committed the pivotal inbound error later, and was named the Daily Fantasy best player with 15 points, laced by three triples in the second half, eight rebounds and three assists.

No other Batang Kankaloo posted twin digits with Joshua Flores contributing eight points and Antonio Bonsubre Jr., Reil Cervantes, Gabby Espinas and Joco Tayongtong six points each.

Bonsubre, however, snagged 11 rebounds and Espinas eight for Caloocan, which ruled the boards, 52-44, as Manila played without the suspended Greg Slaughter.

Caloocan Coach Ronnie Dojillo said his wards must maintain their energy and intensity if they wish to topple the San Juan Knights.

Unlike Caloocan, top seed San Juan had an easier time against No. 8 qualifier Rizal, also prevailing, 79-64, in their opener.