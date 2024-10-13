Bong Go supports grassroots sports competition in Davao Oriental

Go commended the players, coaches, and local officials, highlighting the role of sports in youth development.

“Ang sports ay mabisang paraan para mailayo ang kabataan sa masasamang bisyo. Bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committees on Sports at on Youth, nandito ako upang patuloy kayong suportahan,” he said.

In addition to supporting local tournaments, Go has been instrumental in national sports initiatives such as the creation of the National Academy of Sports and the proposed Philippine National Games Act, both of which aim to provide aspiring athletes with opportunities for growth and development.

Go also acknowledged the efforts of local leaders and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting grassroots sports initiatives across the country.