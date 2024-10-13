Bong Go supports grassroots sports competition in Davao Oriental

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go supported the culminating event of the Christian Lawrence Go Cup in San Isidro, Davao Oriental, on Saturday, 12 October. Basketball teams from the province gathered for the much-anticipated championship game, with Mati City defeating Baganga to take home the P300,000 grand prize.
In the third-place match, Boston narrowly defeated General Generoso to claim P150,000, while the first and third runners-up secured P200,000 and P100,000, respectively. Other participating teams were awarded P50,000 in consolation prizes, ensuring that no one went home empty-handed.
Go commended the players, coaches, and local officials, highlighting the role of sports in youth development.
“Ang sports ay mabisang paraan para mailayo ang kabataan sa masasamang bisyo. Bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committees on Sports at on Youth, nandito ako upang patuloy kayong suportahan,” he said.
In addition to supporting local tournaments, Go has been instrumental in national sports initiatives such as the creation of the National Academy of Sports and the proposed Philippine National Games Act, both of which aim to provide aspiring athletes with opportunities for growth and development.
Go also acknowledged the efforts of local leaders and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting grassroots sports initiatives across the country.