Better healthcare quest continues

Health is a constitutionally guaranteed right of our people. It is essential that the government ensures their well-being to have a healthy and productive citizenry.

Investing in healthcare boosts the economy, creating jobs, increasing livelihoods, raising incomes, and enabling more children to attend school.

Our job as workers in the government is to continue finding solutions --- and finding them fast!

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, I offer our regular committee hearings as an avenue for the voices of ordinary people to be heard when it comes to their health concerns.

During the last several hearings, we relentlessly pushed for specific, practical, yet impactful reforms that will benefit millions of Filipinos.

As a result, the Department of Health and its attached agencies, like the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., made various commitments to improve and promote better healthcare services.

These include the abolition of the Single Period of Confinement Policy, crafting of an emergency outpatient care package, and wholistic enhancement of its case rates system, to name a few.

Amid public outrage over what I believe is an immoral transfer of its P89.9-billion excess funds back to the national treasury to be used for other purposes, PhilHealth is once again asking Congress for additional subsidy worth billions of pesos for its 2025 budget.

As your senator, I asked PhilHealth to submit a letter of commitment to fulfill all its promises first before we approve such allocations. Moreover, I will not stop pushing for these reforms to ensure that public funds intended for health are used for health.

Ang pera ng PhilHealth ay dapat gamitin para sa health upang maproteksyunan ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino!

Aligned with DOH’s recent announcement that the Malasakit Centers Program, which we initiated to become a law that I principally authored and sponsored, has already helped more than 15 million Filipinos to date, I also asked the department to ensure the use of appropriate funds for the continuous, uninterrupted and unhampered provision of medical assistance for indigent patients.

As your Mr. Malasakit, I will continue advocating for accessible medical services. As my mentor, former President Rodrigo Duterte always reminds me: just do what is right, prioritize the poor and you can never go wrong.

Meanwhile, our Malasakit Team’s efforts in extending help to Filipinos all over the country continue as we immediately aided 34 fire victims in Cagayan de Oro City; and 42 flood and landslide victims in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

We also gave additional aid to 127 fire victims in Santa Rosa City, 27 in Calamba City, Laguna; 308 in Picong and 197 in Malabang, Lanao del Sur. They also received emergency housing assistance from the National Housing Authority that we pushed for to help them purchase materials to rebuild their homes.

In addition to the provision of livelihood kits from the government, we also provided support to 200 micro-entrepreneurs in Montevista, Maco, and Compostela in Davao de Oro as well as 43 beneficiaries in Manila with VM Yul Servo.

My Malasakit Team also aided 1,110 indigents in San Vicente, Camarines Norte with Mayor Jhoana Ong and 750 in other different towns in Southern Leyte with Governor Damian Mercado and Board Member Ina Marie Loy.

To help the youth, I also supported scholars from various universities in Pangasinan and in General Trias City, Cavite. We also attended the Sulu State College and the Cavite State University Sportsfests, which we supported in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission.

We also joined the groundbreaking of a Super Health Center in Buenavista, Quezon last week to help bring primary health services closer to communities.

Amidst the political noise, my focus remains on fulfilling my mandate and serving the Filipino people. Bisyo ko ang mag serbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.