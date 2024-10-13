Basilan solar streetlights get funding

LAMITAN CITY — The Ministry of Public Works (MPW) has allotted close to P100 million for the construction and installation of 1,800 high-quality solar street lights in the entire province.

MPW Basilan District Engineer Kasim Hasanin on Sunday disclosed that the MPW is now in full swing in constructing high-quality solar street lights in the 11 towns and Lamitan City in this province.

“Each town was allotted 150 high-quality street lights worth P8.3 million, and works for installing street lights are now ongoing,” Hasanin said.

Last year, MPW also allotted 50 units of high-quality solar street lights to each of the 11 towns in the province and Lamitan City.

Among the recipient towns in Basilan province are Akbar, Al-Barka, Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Hadji Muhtamad, Lantawan, Maluso, Sumisip, Tabuan-Lasa, Tipo-Tipo, Tuburan, Ungkaya Pukan and the City of Lamitan.

According to Hasanin, MPW has allotted P99.6 million to undertake the program which will cover the busy commercial districts of each town in the province.

He explained that the number of solar streetlights might increase considering that the administration will undertake it.

“One thing good with these street lights. It is equipped with a self-timer. It will automatically light at 6 p.m. and will turn off at 6 a.m.,” Hasanin said. “Our concentration now is to light the entire commercial districts of each town in Basilan.”

Hasanin also said that most town mayors are rushing always to their office, appealing that their town will be the next to be lighted.