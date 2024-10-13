Arben Santos’ generosity lives on through baked gifts

Arsenio Benjamin Santos, more known as Arben, left an indelible mark on Ateneo de Manila University’s Blue Eagles in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) during the mid-1960s. A standout two-sport athlete, Santos excelled in both basketball and football, leading the Blue Eagles to the NCAA Seniors Football title in 1968.

But he was more than a sportsman. Arben had a gift for recognizing talent. He played a key role in the development of Blue Eagles stars, including future basketball legends LA Tenorio and Kai Sotto.

His influence extended beyond his own athletic accomplishments, shaping the future of the sport and mentoring the next generation of athletes.

Though Arben passed away in July, his legacy of generosity continues to touch lives.

In a heartfelt gesture that unfolded at the Tzu Chi Eye Center on 6 October, cataract patients were treated to freshly baked cinnamon rolls.

The breakfast snack was donated by the family of a Tzu Chi volunteer’s friend in loving memory of Arben.

“Even after his passing, Arben’s spirit of giving continues to inspire us all,” Julian Tong, the Tzu Chi volunteer, said.

The cinnamon rolls were more than just a pleasant surprise. They symbolized the enduring connection between Arben’s generous spirit and the community he touched.

As the Tzu Chi patients enjoyed each bite, smiles and laughter filled the air, transforming what could have been an ordinary day into a memorable one filled with warmth and joy.

For many, even those who never knew him personally, Arben’s memory served as a quiet reminder that in life’s hardest moments, no one is truly alone. His legacy, woven into even the smallest gestures of kindness, remains a testament to the power of giving.

As the Jing Si Aphorism wisely teaches, “The true value of life is in accomplishing meaningful deeds.” Through his kindness, Arben’s memory continues to inspire, offering comfort and hope to those still walking the road of recovery.