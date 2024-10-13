8 more OFWs back from Lebanon

Eight more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) arrived from Lebanon at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Sunday afternoon as part of the Philippine government’s voluntary repatriation program.

The latest group brought the total number of OFWs repatriated from Lebanon to 450, including 28 dependents, amid the escalating conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) indicated that further repatriations are expected as the Philippine government intensifies efforts to ensure the safety of Filipinos in the region.

“The DMW expects more OFW returnees from Lebanon with the intensified efforts of the Philippine government to repatriate Filipinos to further ensure their safety amidst the escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict,” the DMW stated.

Each returnee received immediate financial assistance totaling P170,000, comprising P75,000 from the DMW AKSYON Fund, another P75,000 from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and P20,000 in livelihood assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The DMW said approximately 200 more OFWs in Lebanon are currently awaiting flights back to the Philippines, many of whom are sheltering in facilities managed by the Migrant Workers Office.

Additionally, they were provided skills training vouchers from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to facilitate their reintegration into society.

Reports have indicated that Israeli forces have killed at least 300 people amid ongoing ground incursions and drone strikes in Lebanon.

In southern Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes have targeted the main commercial market in Nabatieh city, causing extensive destruction and prompting rescue crews to battle a large blaze while searching for survivors.

The Israeli air force has broadened its bombardment to civilian areas beyond traditional Hezbollah strongholds, including a historic mosque in a border village.

In Gaza, 42,227 people have been reported killed and 98,464 wounded since hostilities began in October 2023. In Israel, at least 1,139 people were killed by Hamas on 7 October 2023, with more than 200 taken captive.