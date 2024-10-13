2 Davao Oriental towns get ambulances from Go

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go participated in the turnover ceremony for new ambulances for Banaybanay and Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental on Saturday, emphasizing his commitment to improving healthcare access in rural areas.

The event, held in San Isidro, featured key officials, including Banaybanay Mayor Ian Larcia and Governor Generoso Mayor Juanito Inojales.

The ambulances, secured through Go's efforts as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, aim to strengthen the country’s healthcare system, especially in remote communities where timely medical services are crucial.

Go stressed the importance of quick emergency response: "In health emergencies, we cannot wait. Fast action is needed, and the ambulance ensures that patients get to the hospital promptly. Everything we do is for the safety of our citizens."

He added, "Let’s remember that health is equivalent to the lives of every Filipino."

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go has championed various healthcare initiatives, advocating for equitable services in hard-to-reach areas. He stated, "I understand how vital health services are for our people in the provinces. I will continue to strive for better and faster medical services for you."

The new ambulances will significantly enhance healthcare access for residents, ensuring timely medical transportation during emergencies. Go reassured the community of his dedication: "Disasters and illnesses don't choose time or place, so we must be ready at all times."

His commitment extends beyond Banaybanay and Governor Generoso; he has also supported ambulance acquisitions for several other municipalities in Davao Oriental. Go's vision for improving healthcare services includes infrastructure projects, such as roads and flood mitigation efforts, aimed at enhancing connectivity and public safety.

On the same day, Go also assisted minimum wage earners in San Isidro and attended the championship game of the Christian Lawrence Go Cup at the San Isidro Municipal Gymnasium, showing his support for grassroots sports development.

Go congratulated the athletes, noting the importance of sports in shaping youth.

Mati City won the grand prize of P300,000, defeating Baganga, while Boston secured third place and P150,000 by beating General Generoso. All participating teams received consolation prizes.

"Sports is an effective way to steer our youth away from harmful vices. As Chairperson of the Senate Committees on Sports and Youth, I am here to support you," Go stated, commending local leaders for their commitment to grassroots sports.

He emphasized his dedication to enhancing sports programs nationwide and the significance of events like these for youth development.

"I believe that the success of our youth in sports reflects our nation's success. I am committed to supporting initiatives that help them reach their potential," he added.

Go has also played a key role in shaping national sports policy, including the creation of the National Academy of Sports and sponsoring the proposed Philippine National Games Act.

"Get into sports and stay away from illegal drugs to keep healthy and fit!" he encouraged.

On the same day, Go distributed assistance to low-income earners and participated in the turnover ceremony for ambulances in nearby towns.

"We will continue to serve you because serving is my passion," he concluded.