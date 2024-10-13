1,000-day grant for maternal, baby healthcare starts in 2025

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is rolling out next year an additional grant to Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries that aims to ensure their access to free maternal healthcare for the first 1,000 days (F1KD) after childbirth.

Eligible to the F1KD cash grant are female beneficiaries who are pregnant and households that have children from 0 to 2 years old. It is on top of the P750 monthly health grants a 4Ps household-beneficiary receives in 12 months.

DSWD Undersecretary Vilma B. Cabrera has said that the grant is anchored on conditions that are for the best interest of 4Ps beneficiaries and the government.

“We want to make sure that it would augment their health-seeking behavior, and lead to favorable health outcomes,” she said.

Under the proposed grant guidelines in accordance with Republic Act 11148 or the “Kalusugan at Nutrisyon ng Mag-Nanay Act,” and Department of Health (DoH) protocols, pregnant mothers are to complete eight prenatal consultations for the entire duration of their pregnancy.

She must undergo immunization, record their regular intake of micronutrient supplements, and monitor their weight and blood pressure with help from local health centers,” Cabrera said.

“If the mother is famished and not properly nourished, then it is likely that the baby will not receive ample nutrition for growth and development,” she said.

For safe childbirth, mothers are enjoined to avail of delivery services from skilled health professionals or midwives and accredited child birth centers.

“In case that these service providers are out of reach at the time of labor, we still encourage them to be assisted by skilled health personnel to minimize birth complications,” Cabrera said.

In the postnatal stage, the mother must have four follow-up visits to the health facility where they gave birth and/or as prescribed by DoH protocol.

Upon birth, the infants must undergo newborn screening, eye prophylaxis and vitamin K supplementation, according to the guidelines.

“The infants should also avail routine immunization based on the guidelines of DoH. These include Bacillus Calmette-Guerin, Diphtheria Pertussis Tetanus Vaccine or Oral Polio Vaccine as well as vaccination for Hepatitis B,” Cabrera said.

During the first six months of infancy or the first 180 days, the parents are tasked to monitor their infant’s monthly growth and development. Regular visits to healthcare centers is crucial in this period to supervise the child’s condition and detect early signs of stunted growth or malnutrition.

“This is even more a pressing concern for children who had low weight at birth, those showing signs of stunting or diagnosed with acute malnutrition,” according to Cabrera.

From six months until the child turns two years old, the baby must also acquire dietary supplementation with age-appropriate, nutrient-rich complementary foods and anthelmintic tablets for deworming.