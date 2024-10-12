TREMENDOUS TANGERINES: Quezon bucks slow start, crushes Caloocan

Games today:

(Quezon Convention Center)

2 p.m. — Marikina vs Biñan

4 p.m. — Quezon vs Rizal

LUCENA CITY — Quezon took it slow before delivering the fatal blows in the second set to crush Caloocan, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-12, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) Season 1 on Saturday at the Quezon Convention Center here.

Rhea Densing and Mycah Go were impressive, peppering the sluggish Air Force defense with powerful assaults in the second set to dictate the tempo and set the tone for an all-out domination in the third and fourth sets.

With the win, Quezon tightened its grip on the leadership with an 11-1 win-loss record entering the final stretch of the preliminaries.

The Tangerines are already assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals and are expected to be at their best when they collide with No. 2 Rizal St. Gerrard Charity Foundation Inc. on Sunday at the same venue.

Rizal fashions a 10-3 record and is capable of pulling off a surprise in this upstart regional women’s volleyball tourney founded by former Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Meanwhile, Bacoor encountered some scary moments before cruising to a 25-20, 27-25, 25-23 victory over Negros in the first game of this double-header organized by the Volleyball Masters of the Philippines and hosted by Quezon Province Governor Helen Tan.

Middle blocker Winnie Bedana fired all of her 12 points off attacks while Cyrille Alemaniana chipped in 10 hits and Camille Bustamante added eight markers laced with two blocks for the Lady Strikers, who clinched their ninth victory in 11 matches.

Cosme tallied 12 points while Lopez and Caparal, who didn’t see action in the third set, registered 11 markers apiece for the Lady Blue Hawks.

Negros now fashions a 4-7 win-loss record.

But the day belonged to the Tangerines, who were cheered and mobbed by fans who braved the light afternoon drizzle just to witness topnotch volleyball action that is making a stop in this capital city for the first time.

Densing had an impressive all-around effort of 17 kills and three blocks for a 21-point effort while Go terrorized the attack zone with 14 hits, much to the delight of coaches Jerry Yee and Rogelio Getigan.

In fact, Yee, the architect of College of Saint Benilde’s success in the National Collegiate Athletic Association, hardly stood up in the fourth set while Getigan allowed the players to huddle among themselves as soon as the outcome had been decided midway in the fourth set.

Cristy Ondangan added 10 points while Mary Grace Borromeo also aided in carrying the scoring cudgels with seven markers for the Tangerines.

Veteran Iari Yongco-Quimson was the lone bright spot, finishing with 18 points while May Pantino-Deflem and Jozza Mae Cabalsa added seven and six markers for the Air Force, who suffered their sixth loss in 11 matches.