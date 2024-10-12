Tray trend

A local content creator has restaged a once viral train stunt, irking authorities. TikTok user @TrionKwentos posted a video of himself and his girlfriend having a dinner date inside a moving Light Rail Transit-2 (LRT-2) train. An assistant put up a folding table and placed a candle, two glasses and a plate with snacks on it in front of the dating couple who sat on the train seat, according to reports.

A security guard who boarded the train tried to stop the stunt but had to disembark, leaving the content creator and his accomplices to continue their prank. After seeing the video on social media, the LRT Authority issued a warning to content creators not to repeat the stunt aboard the trains to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

“We reserve the right to take appropriate action against people who violate our safety and security guidelines,” LRTA Administrator Hernando Cabrera said, adding that content creators should seek the permission of the LRTA before doing any stunts, Philippine Star reports.

Meanwhile, so-called Gen Z flyers have joined a socmed trend that is as irksome to airport security staff as the train dinner date.

The latest pre-boarding inspection ritual going viral on TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest features snapshots taken by plane passengers of their bag’s contents carefully arranged on airport security trays.

The hassle of unpacking carry-on bags for inspection was supposed to have been done away with by the rollout of new airport scanning machines, but people are sharing artfully arranged shots of their sunglasses, shoes, toiletries and reading material on the trays, CNN reports.

The time-consuming trend is annoying people who have to wait in line for the tray organizers to be done with their displays and picture-taking.

New York-based influencer Chelsea has come to the rescue by giving a step-by-step tutorial on following the airport tray aesthetic trend without being a nuisance. Do it after going through security, she advised, according to CNN.