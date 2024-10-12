TNT steps up attack

Games today:

(Dasmariñas Arena)

5 p.m. — San Miguel vs Ginebra

7:30 p.m. — Rain or Shine vs TNT

There’s no letting up for defending champion TNT after taking a commanding 2-0 Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup semifinals series lead over Rain or Shine.

For head coach Chot Reyes, being ahead in the best-of-seven series doesn’t guarantee the Tropang Giga a free pass to the championship.

TNT is now focused on moving closer to the finals when it meets the Elasto Painters in Game 3 today at the Dasmarinas Arena in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

“We cannot take our foot off the pedal. Being up 2-0, it’s nice to be up 2-0 but it takes four (wins) to get to the next stage,” Reyes said heading into the 7:30 p.m. tussle.

Meanwhile, San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel battle at 5 p.m. with the series lead at stake after splitting the first two games.

The Tropang Giga unleashed a strong third quarter explosion to pull away for a 108-91 win last Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and bury Rain or Shine in a deeper hole.

While import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led TNT on offense, the local duo of Calvin Oftana and Rey Nambatac anchored the separation in the third canto.

“It should be like that. We cannot just rely on our import. We know Rondae’s capability but he’s just human, he gets tired. It’s up to us to step up our game not just today but for the rest of the series,” Oftana said.

The Tropang Giga’s transition defense continues to hound the running game of the Elasto Painters even with veteran Kelly Williams (calf) out of commission.

In Game 2, TNT limited Rain or Shine to 13 fastbreak points and forced it to commit 16 turnovers.

Reyes knows the Elasto Painters will try to find a way to shake off their defensive shackles, especially after holding Aaron Fuller to just 13 points on 5-of-11 field goal shooting, but TNT will be ready.

“Our entire discussion right now is just to continue, try to figure out what adjustments they could make in the next game. And like I said keep putting our foot on the pedal,” the mentor said.

However, despite holding a huge advantage in the showdown, TNT is brushing off any thoughts of sweeping Rain or Shine.

“Right now, we are not thinking about that. All our thoughts are just in Game 3. (I’m) trying to figure out what Rain or Shine and coach Yeng (Guiao) will come out with,” Reyes said.

“We must prepare ourselves, not only physically but also mentally and emotionally. I think that the most important thing for Game 3 is our mental and emotional preparation.”