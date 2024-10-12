Thoughts to live by

Oct 13, Sun, 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time

Liturgy of the Word

• 1st Reading: Wisdom 7:7-11

• Responsorial Psalm: Psalm 90:12-13, 14-15, 16-17

• 2nd Reading: Hebrews 4:12-13

• Gospel: Mark 10:17-30 or Mark 10:17-27

1. First Reading: Wisdom is Priceless (Wis. 7:7-11)

The author prays and pleads to God and he is given prudence and wisdom. Wisdom is worth more than gold and silver, more than health and comeliness. The surprise is -- when you receive wisdom, you also receive "all good things" and "countless riches."

2. Responsorial Psalm: God's Eternity and Human Frailty (Ps. 90:12-13, 14-15, 16-17)

God's Eternity and Human Frailty (vv. 1-11) Prayer for Wisdom and Compassion: "Lord, teach us to count our days aright, that we may gain wisdom of heart" (v. 12). "Relent, O Lord! How long? Have pity on your servants!" (v. 13). "Make us glad as many days as you humbled us" (v. 15). "May the favor of the Lord our God be ours. Prosper the work of our hands!" (v. 17).

3. 2nd Reading: The Power of the Word of God (Heb. 4: 12-13)

"Indeed, the word of God is living and effective, sharper than any two-edged sword, penetrating even between soul and spirit, joints and marrow, and able to discern reflections and thoughts of the heart. No creature is concealed from him, but everything is naked and exposed to the eyes of him to whom we must render an account" (vv. 12-13).

4. Reflection on God's Word

God's word is living, active and powerful. It penetrates our innermost minds and hearts. It can stir our consciences into remorse. It can heal and move us into forgiveness and reconciliation with God and with others. God's word exposes all our thoughts, desires and deeds for final judgment in the end-time.

5. Gospel: Wealth, Poverty, and the Kingdom of God (Mark 10:17-30)

As Jesus sets out on a journey, a young man kneels and asks Jesus, "Good teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?" Jesus tells him to obey the commandments. The young man tells Jesus that he has observed them from his youth (vv. 17-20).

Jesus looks at him with love and tells him that he only lacks one thing, "Go, sell all you have, and give to the poor and you will have treasure in heaven; then come follow me" (v. 21). The young man goes away sad, for he was rich (v. 22).

Jesus tells his disciples "how hard it is for the wealthy to enter the kingdom of God.... It is easier for a camel through the eye of a needle than for one who is rich to enter the kingdom of heaven" (vv. 23-25). The disciples are startled by Jesus' words. For Jews believe that wealth is a blessing from God. So they ask, "Then who can be saved?" (v. 26).

Jesus responds, "For human beings it is impossible, but not for God. All things are possible for God" (v. 27).

6. The Way of Wisdom

Our Readings dwell on the way of Wisdom. As a moral virtue, wisdom is the ability not only to know what is right and wrong, but also to choose and do what is right. God's living word teaches us this way of wisdom. In truth, Jesus himself is Wisdom Incarnate. He is the Life and the Way. And he calls us to follow him, as his disciples. When the first disciples followed Jesus, they left all their possessions, their families, their old way of life. In poverty they were to live, in total dependence on the grace of God. God's grace, not material possessions, makes entry to the kingdom of God possible. That is the way of discipleship, the way of wisdom, the way of Christ, the God-made-poor.

7. Prayer

O Jesus Christ, our Lord, you are the power and wisdom of God (1 Cor. 1:24). We ask for the grace to share in your wisdom, so that neither wealth nor poverty may hinder our journey to your Kingdom. This we pray in your holy name. Amen.

Prayers, best wishes, and God bless!