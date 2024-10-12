THEATER REVIEW: ‘Request sa Radyo’ and the weight of silence

Being “in between” creates a gaping hole in the soul. It’s a different kind of depression than that of the poor, who are too busy surviving to feel lonely, or the rich, who have the luxury of extravagance.

Request sa Radyo, adapted from Franz Xaver Kroetz’s Wunschkonzert (Request Concert), delves into the searing loneliness of the ordinary middle class. It examines those who have enough to get by but lack the financial freedom to escape the chains of routine.

This one-woman play, featuring Lea Salonga and Dolly de Leon in alternating performances, follows a nameless middle-aged, middle-class woman living alone in a tiny apartment. Wordless, the play mirrors her life of silence as she returns home to face the deafening stillness of her surroundings.

Kroetz’s choice to center the narrative on a woman in her pre-menopausal years amplifies her isolation. She exists in limbo — a mechanical existence characterized by the excruciating loneliness of routine and a lack of social connection, whether by choice or circumstance.