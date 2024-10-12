SM Super Kids Month promises fun for the whole family

Glide across the ice with your little Elsa or Jack Frost at SM SKATING, available at SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, and SM Seaside City Cebu. SuperKids and parents can enjoy a fun day on the rink, sliding and skating to their hearts’ content.

Help your SuperKids hone their archery skills like Green Arrow or Katniss Everdeen at PANA ARCHERY, located at SM Mall of Asia, SM City North EDSA, and more. This activity fosters focus and precision—qualities of a true superhero!