SM Super Kids Month promises fun for the whole family

October is Super Kids Month at SM Supermalls! From interactive games to creative explorations, These malls have lined up a slate of fun-filled experiences designed to celebrate young heroes and bring out their superpowers.
Start your journey at GOOTOPIA, available at SM Mall of Asia, SM City North EDSA, and SM City Fairview. Test your SuperKids' skills with fun challenges and daring obstacles, and don’t miss the ultimate SLIME experience for a dose of laughter and mess!
For kids looking for some friendly competition, SM GAME PARK is the place to be! With activities like bowling, basketball, karaoke, and archery, the whole family is sure to be entertained. Visit locations such as SM Mall of Asia, SM Southmall, SM City Fairview, SM City Santa Rosa, and SM CDO Downtown to join the fun and see who takes home the win!
For a cosmic adventure, head over to the SPACE & TIME CUBE+ at S Maison. This immersive art museum, powered by advanced technology, will take your SuperKids on a journey through the wonders of the universe!
Glide across the ice with your little Elsa or Jack Frost at SM SKATING, available at SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, and SM Seaside City Cebu. SuperKids and parents can enjoy a fun day on the rink, sliding and skating to their hearts’ content.
Help your SuperKids hone their archery skills like Green Arrow or Katniss Everdeen at PANA ARCHERY, located at SM Mall of Asia, SM City North EDSA, and more. This activity fosters focus and precision—qualities of a true superhero!
End your super day with a movie at SM CINEMA, where your SuperKids can be transported into their favorite cinematic worlds. Experience the magic of IMAX with Laser at SM City Iloilo and SM Aura for an unforgettable movie experience.
October at SM Supermalls is packed with a variety of exciting activities that will keep your SuperKids entertained, whether they love to play, explore, or create. Don’t miss out on #SuperKidsMonthAtSM!
