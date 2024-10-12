SM Cares celebrates Elderly Filipino Week

As part of its Elderly Filipino Week 2024 celebrations, SM Cares, in collaboration with the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) and the SM Super Grannies Club, hosted a series of engaging activities recently at the Mall of Asia Music Hall in Pasay City.

The morning event featured interactive sessions, wellness programs, and surprises tailored for senior citizens, celebrating their invaluable contributions and fostering inclusion. Highlights included a mass at the Shrine of Jesus the Way, the Truth, and the Life; a Walk for Life parade; a Zumba session; and a performance by Filipino balladeer Darius Razon.

Another event, co-organized with the Federation of Senior Citizens Associations of the Philippines, took place at the SM North EDSA Skydome. The Talakayan Forum brought together seniors, local government representatives and stakeholders to discuss pressing concerns related to senior welfare and inclusivity.

Designed as an open forum, the Talakayan aimed to empower seniors through dialogue and ensure their voices are heard in community and national development. It also highlighted the crucial role of the elderly in community building and strengthened partnerships among local government units, senior organizations and the private sector.

These initiatives align with SM Cares’ mission to promote inclusivity and facilitate important societal conversations, further supporting senior citizens as part of its broader Program on Persons with Disabilities, which aims for a barrier-free environment in its malls.

SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, supports initiatives focused on communities and the environment, with advocacy programs for the environment, persons with disabilities, women and breastfeeding mothers, children and youth, senior citizens, and the SM Bike-friendly initiative.