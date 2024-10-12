Shabu buy-bust nets 2

Fifty-eight grams of shabu worth P394,000 were seized from two individuals involved in illegal drug activities in Quezon City over the weekend.

Operatives from the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested Jet Yabut Sarda, 27 years old, and Agnes Marie Ramirez, 34 years old, both residents of Barangay Baesa, Quezon City.

QCPD-DDEU Chief P/Maj. Wennie Ann Cale said the buy-bust operation was carried out in coordination with PDEA-NCR, and was conducted at around 12 p.m. on Friday in Barangay Baesa, Quezon City.

A police officer posed as a buyer and bought P14,000 worth of shabu from one of the suspects and upon completion of the transaction and following a pre-arranged signal, the operatives swiftly arrested both suspects.

Confiscated from the suspects’ possession were 58 grams of shabu worth P394,000, a black cellular phone, a black coin purse and buy-bust money.

Both suspects are now facing charges for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

QCPD chief, P/Col. Melecio Buslig Jr. commended the DDEU operatives for the successful operation.

“The arrest of these suspects involved in illegal drugs is clear proof that the QCPD is committed to eradicating illegal drugs in Quezon City. Our citizens can rest assured that we will not stop and will continue to intensify our campaign against illegal drugs,” Buslig said.