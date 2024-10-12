Scotland's former leader Alex Salmond dies aged 69

Scotland's former leader Alex Salmond, a figurehead of the independence movement, has died at the age of 69, the Scottish National Party (SNP) he once led said Saturday.

Salmond, who led Scotland between 2007 and 2014, took ill after giving a speech in North Macedonia, UK media reported.

"Alex Salmond, former leader of the SNP and First Minister of Scotland, has died," the SNP wrote on its official X account, above a black-and-white photo of the politician.

"His leadership brought the SNP into the mainstream and the Scottish government," it added.

"He was a titan of the independence movement."

Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum for one of Scotland's most important politicians.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Salmond a "monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics" who "leaves behind a lasting legacy".

Starmer's predecessor, Conservative leader Rishi Sunak, said Salmond was "a huge figure in our politics.

"While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics."

Scotland's current First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney said he was "deeply shocked and saddened" at the "untimely death".

"Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her independence," he added.

Highs and lows

Widely recognised as one of the UK's shrewdest and most charismatic politicians of recent times, Salmond turned the SNP from a small party at Westminster into Scotland's dominant political force.

His combative nature saw his fame spread beyond the UK. A dispute with Donald Trump led the former US president to call him "Mad Alex".

His electoral high point was Scotland's devolved parliament's 2011 election, when the SNP achieved what was previously thought impossible by delivering an outright majority.

That win smashed the two-party system of Labour and the Conservatives, transforming the Scottish political landscape.