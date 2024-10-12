Robinson, Torres escape penalties

De La Salle University (DLSU) coach Topex Robinson and University of the Philippines (UP) guard Reyland Torres escaped with just stern warnings following a spat during their University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament end of first round game last week.

The league, through the office of basketball Commissioner Xavy Nunag, issued the decision on Saturday as both Robinson and Torres escaped with just a slap on the wrist for their unsportsmanlike conduct.

“After a thorough investigation into the events that transpired during the game between De La Salle University and the University of the Philippines last Sunday, 6 October 2024, the UAAP Basketball Commissioner’s Office has issued stern warnings to DLSU Head Coach Michael Christopher ‘Topex’ Robinson and UP student-athlete Reyland Torres for their unsportsmanlike conduct,” the league statement read.

“The investigation has revealed that both individuals displayed behaviors that do not reflect the values of sportsmanship upheld by the UAAP and the International Basketball Federation.”

A UAAP subcommittee in coordination with the Office of the Commissioner, investigated the alleged spitting incident involving the two in La Salle’s 68-56 victory over UP at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After meeting both parties Thursday at the Novotel Manila, the subcommittee submitted its recommendation to the UAAP Board of Managing Directors.

Tempers flared during the third quarter of the much-anticipated rematch between the protagonists of last year’s finals series when Torres complained that Robinson spat on him while walking past the Green Archers mentor.

UP assistant coach Tom Chua tried to confront the opposing team’s bench as Green Archers deputy Gian Nazario barked back, nearly sparking a brawl at midcourt before cooler heads intervened.

“It was found that Mr. Torres passed in very close proximity to Coach Robinson twice. Coach Robinson, in turn, responded with language unbecoming of a coach,” the statement added.

Both were also warned that “any future violations of the UAAP’s tournament guidelines will result in stricter penalties.”

Videos and pictures of the incident reviewed by the subcommittee were inconclusive.

“Allegations that Mr. Torres used profane language and that Coach Robinson spat at Mr. Torres could not be conclusively proven based on testimonies and available evidence during the investigation,” according to the league.

“The UAAP emphasizes that it does not condone any form of unsportsmanlike behavior, as such actions are contrary to the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie, as well as the ideals of fair play that the league intends to develop and instill through amateur sports.”